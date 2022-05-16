Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCOM. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $24.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Points.com by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Points.com by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Points.com during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

