Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 37.9% Over Last 7 Days

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00007108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $15.75 million and approximately $586,122.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00525545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,276.40 or 1.79399858 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

