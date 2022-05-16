Polkadot Market Capitalization Achieves $10.41 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $10.54 or 0.00035800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $10.41 billion and approximately $971.04 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

