Polker (PKR) Price Reaches $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

Polker (PKR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $251,194.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00498100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,541.59 or 1.78755361 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004547 BTC.

About Polker

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

