Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $12.99 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.2% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. 12,963,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19.

