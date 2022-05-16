Portland Global Advisors LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,744,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 143.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 898,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 45.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 211,266 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,591. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.32. 1,061,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

