Portland Global Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.20. The stock had a trading volume of 579,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.66 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.