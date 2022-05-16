Portland Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.45 on Monday, hitting $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,582. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day moving average of $257.48. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

About Becton, Dickinson and (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.