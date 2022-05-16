Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after buying an additional 611,000 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 147,314 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 1,348,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $111.53 and a one year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

