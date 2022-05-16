Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 4,150 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.70. 3,840,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock worth $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

