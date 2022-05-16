Portland Global Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,061. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of CB traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $208.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average of $200.48.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

