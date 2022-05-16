PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,507,000 after purchasing an additional 116,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,367,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,625,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $122.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.80. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.13.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

