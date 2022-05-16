Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 953,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after buying an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 94,300 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 45,258 shares during the period. 43.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,874. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

