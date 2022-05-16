Premier Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 203,545 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,146,517. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

