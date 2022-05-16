Premier Asset Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,075 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for about 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Hess by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

HES traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.97. 1,595,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,870. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Hess Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.