Premier Asset Management LLC Invests $6.55 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Etsy by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $5.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.62. 4,383,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.44.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

