Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 15,172 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,172 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 902.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth $5,612,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6,906.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Shares of HMC traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.64. 2,189,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,795. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.