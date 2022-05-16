Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 275,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,095. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.71%.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

About Rogers Communications (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.