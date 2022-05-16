Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Premier Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,657,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,583,000 after buying an additional 81,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $16.73 on Monday, reaching $598.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,287,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,686. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $583.05 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $696.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $805.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.