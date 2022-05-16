Premier Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $582.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,681. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.70 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $594.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

