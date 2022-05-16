Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 68,557 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,557 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $38,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.38. 11,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,893. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.84 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.