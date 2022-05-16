Private Advisor Group LLC Has $43.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236,510 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $43,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,014,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,027,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. 110,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,653. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $109.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

