Private Advisor Group LLC Has $50.97 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,172 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $50,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.99 on Monday, reaching $324.22. 343,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,464. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $312.53 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

