Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,840 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.47. 134,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.68 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

