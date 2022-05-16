Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $111,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,010,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after purchasing an additional 142,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $236.85. 62,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,506. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.16 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

