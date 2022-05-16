Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 226,677 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,677 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $64,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 215,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.94. 211,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,949. The firm has a market cap of $470.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

