Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 813,406 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,576,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $87,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $50.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,570. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

