Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 94,865 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,865 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $40,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.42. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

