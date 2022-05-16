Project WITH (WIKEN) Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Project WITH has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $196,428.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project WITH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project WITH has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,903.44 or 0.99979385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00107354 BTC.

Project WITH Coin Profile

Project WITH (WIKEN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

