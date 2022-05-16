ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($20.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.