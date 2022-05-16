ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €8.70 at Credit Suisse Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from €11.30 ($11.89) to €8.70 ($9.16) in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBSFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €14.90 ($15.68) to €13.60 ($14.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €21.00 ($22.11) to €17.00 ($17.89) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.22.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 8.36%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

