Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives $87.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prosus from €97.00 ($102.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

PROSY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 880,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,367. Prosus has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

