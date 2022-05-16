Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,378,800 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 928,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of PROSY stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.18. 880,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,367. Prosus has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Prosus from €97.00 ($102.11) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prosus from €47.00 ($49.47) to €45.40 ($47.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

