Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $870,000.00

Brokerages expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will post $870,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $9.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $20.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 860,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,671. The firm has a market cap of $269.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

