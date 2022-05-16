Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Price Target Increased to €40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($40.00) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Prysmian from €38.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prysmian from €33.00 ($34.74) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Prysmian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS PRYMY opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

