PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 4.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.24 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 7,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,018,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get PubMatic alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.53.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $49,494.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,051 shares in the company, valued at $198,909.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,495. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Yale University acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after buying an additional 325,631 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.