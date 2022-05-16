Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) will post $522.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.67 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $412.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.59. 3,790,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,054. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.51. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Pure Storage (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.