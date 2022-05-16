PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in April

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

