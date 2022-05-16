Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the April 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLGN opened at $0.54 on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

