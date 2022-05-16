Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 576,163 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

