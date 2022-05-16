Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of STORE Capital worth $9,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.44.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.