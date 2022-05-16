Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 295.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 355,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,203 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $10,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

