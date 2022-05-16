Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 688.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,278 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,053,000 after acquiring an additional 917,993 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,253,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,065,000 after acquiring an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,341,000 after purchasing an additional 136,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $122.20 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

