Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $10.36 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $10,361,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Wedbush raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

