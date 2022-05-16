Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $8.60 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NVR by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,293.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,531.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,061.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,087.17 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

