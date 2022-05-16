Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $9.87 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Continental Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 488,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $12,048,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Continental Resources by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after acquiring an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Continental Resources by 410.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 215,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 173,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.58.

CLR stock opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $66.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 in the last three months. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

