Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 167,179 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 167,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Unilever by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Unilever by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 344,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $46.17 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

