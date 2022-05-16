Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,452 Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.30. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $120.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

