Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 364.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,767 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of OneMain worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $42.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 40.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,295. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

