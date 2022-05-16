Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) vs. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Critical Review

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Quhuo alerts:

Quhuo has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its share price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quhuo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quhuo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 650.00%. Given Quhuo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quhuo and Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.05 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -1.48 Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Summary

Quhuo beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quhuo (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (Get Rating)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Quhuo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quhuo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.